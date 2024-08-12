PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PARGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $50.79, but opened at $52.83. Jefferies Financial Group now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00. PAR Technology shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 62,362 shares.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PAR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.57.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

