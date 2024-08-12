Paragon 28’s (FNA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.25.

FNA stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $7.38. 187,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $612.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $61.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. Paragon 28’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,001,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 217,246 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Paragon 28 by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 221,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter worth about $3,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

