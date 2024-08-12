Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $640.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $640.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PH. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $615.43.

Shares of PH stock opened at $569.81 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $576.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.78 and a 200-day moving average of $532.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

