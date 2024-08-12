Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,866 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,397,000 after buying an additional 295,436 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 25,397.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 392,141 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,220.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,554 shares of company stock valued at $296,182 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.02. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

About Peloton Interactive

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.