PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $722.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.68. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 55.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

In other news, CFO Richard T. Allorto, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,630 shares of company stock valued at $142,920. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 698,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 642,706 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

