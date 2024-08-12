Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,979,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.38% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $21,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $119,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,499,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd now owns 7,464,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703,703 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $11.75 on Monday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $687.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 10,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $127,759.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,734.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147 over the last ninety days. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Recommended Stories

