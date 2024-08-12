Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 121.28% from the company’s current price.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

PHAT stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $687.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $50,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,518.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Terrie Curran sold 33,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $396,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $50,689.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,518.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $575,147. 24.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

