Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Macquarie

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $9.30 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $61.00) on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.84. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,851 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,625 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Further Reading

