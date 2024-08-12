Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.99

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 42,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

