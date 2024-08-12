Piper Sandler Downgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to Underweight

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $70.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of BOH opened at $65.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $160,279.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 9,660.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

