Piper Sandler Increases KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Price Target to $3.00

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.40. KORU Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $63,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems Company Profile

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

