Piper Sandler Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $120.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.33.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $114.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,430. The company has a quick ratio of 14.27, a current ratio of 14.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $125.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.90 and its 200 day moving average is $104.31. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.64). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $79.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 461.0% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 26,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after buying an additional 45,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

