Piper Sandler Trims Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.61.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.53. 91,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,929. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 134,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 98,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

