Piper Sandler Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $6.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.30 million. Revance Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 43,389 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,032,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

