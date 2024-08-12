Piper Sandler Upgrades Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) to Overweight

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOOD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded Robinhood Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

HOOD opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.47 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $304,506.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,247,913 shares of company stock worth $25,680,423. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

