Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 349,599 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Pitney Bowes Trading Up 10.7 %
Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70.
Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
