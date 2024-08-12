Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBI. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $1,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Pitney Bowes by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 950,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 349,599 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 711.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 80,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBI stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $793.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.65 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

