Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.98. 2,243,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,999,168. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Plug Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

