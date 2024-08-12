Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Truist Financial

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Truist Financial from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.28.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $9.38.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 181.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $28,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

