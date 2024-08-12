Porch Group (PRCH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/8/2024 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $4.50 to $3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $3.75 to $1.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $5.00 to $3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2024 – Porch Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Porch Group had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

Porch Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $1.28 on Monday. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The firm has a market cap of $126.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.06.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

In other Porch Group news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 15,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 295,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,186.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,989,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 444.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,500 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Porch Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,890,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,208 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth about $3,906,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 763,800 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

