Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POWI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on POWI

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $60.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $733,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,266.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,424 shares of company stock worth $1,967,214. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 369.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.