PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.99. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.07 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

