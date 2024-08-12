PPG Industries (PPG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG):

7/23/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $139.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $162.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $148.00 to $144.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – PPG Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $22,048,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

