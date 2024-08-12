PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $22.37, but opened at $23.09. PRA Group shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 35,915 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Geir Olsen bought 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PRA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PRA Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.39. The firm has a market cap of $886.95 million, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $284.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in PRA Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 77,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

