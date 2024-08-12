Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $145.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 185.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $869.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.43. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Praxis Precision Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

