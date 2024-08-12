Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. On average, analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines to post $-10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $869.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

