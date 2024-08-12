Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Precigen Stock Down 13.4 %
NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.10 on Monday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.
