Precigen (PGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precigen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Precigen Stock Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.10 on Monday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $277.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

