Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,438 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Cryoport worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 324,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cryoport

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,497.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cryoport from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Cryoport Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $8.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $405.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $20.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.73 and a quick ratio of 10.22.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 50.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

