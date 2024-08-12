Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,502 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 135,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $43.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.04. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

