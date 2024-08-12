Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,728 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $44,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $38.84 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $232.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Tonya Williams Bradford sold 2,600 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $93,522.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

