Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,264 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 29,786.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares in the company, valued at $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $18.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $174.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.47 million. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 74.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

