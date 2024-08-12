Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,777 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,672,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 387,397 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,142,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $27.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 279.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $28.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

