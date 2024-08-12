Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,180 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Coursera were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 101,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

COUR opened at $7.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, Director Amanda Clark sold 8,093 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $62,477.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,773.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,241.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,919 shares of company stock valued at $164,271 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

