Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $16.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.03. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

