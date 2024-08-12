Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of MRC Global worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MRC Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 46,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 263,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 2.00. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MRC Global news, Director Leonard M. Anthony sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Grant R. Bates sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $64,644.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,828.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,698 shares of company stock worth $1,242,374. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MRC Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

