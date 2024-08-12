Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,312 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Cannae worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cannae by 48.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cannae by 103,775.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

Cannae ( NYSE:CNNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.32). The company had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.82%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 25,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $499,073.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,158.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

