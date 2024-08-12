Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,326 Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of German American Bancorp worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 25,338 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Shares of GABC opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.62. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $158,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,156 shares of company stock worth $42,356. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

