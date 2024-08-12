Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 610 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after acquiring an additional 191,870 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $7,655,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 490,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,701 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,407,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares in the company, valued at $11,979,943.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 123,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,979,943.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.25.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

