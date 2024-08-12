Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after purchasing an additional 434,164 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 883,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after purchasing an additional 291,920 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 200,494 shares during the period. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,833,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,969,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $156,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $57.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSSC shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

