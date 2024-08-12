Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Veracyte worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Veracyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,686 shares of company stock worth $527,807. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Veracyte Stock Performance

Veracyte stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.39.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

