Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,472,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 96,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 228,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $5,094,409.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.98. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $54.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EFSC. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.