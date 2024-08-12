Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Certara by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 860,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $14,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Certara by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 475,081 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

