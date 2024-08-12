Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,135,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Certara by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,924,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 932,598 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 860,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at $14,262,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Certara by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,585,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 475,081 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Certara stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $19.87.
CERT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
