Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cable One by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,447,000 after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cable One by 26.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,353,000 after buying an additional 42,376 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,906.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,911,000 after buying an additional 152,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cable One by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,435,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Activity at Cable One

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $369.98 per share, with a total value of $369,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $533.33.

View Our Latest Report on CABO

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $390.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.68 and a fifty-two week high of $688.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.92.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $8.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by ($2.20). Cable One had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $394.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.