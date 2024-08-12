Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1 Million Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after buying an additional 86,313 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after buying an additional 46,719 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 799,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 745,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $385.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIRT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

