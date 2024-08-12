Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $886,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,678 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ADT were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ADT by 794.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,971 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 150,087 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,362 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in ADT by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 407,280 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 73,312 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADT by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,818 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

ADT Stock Performance

ADT opened at $7.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. ADT Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The security and automation business reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. ADT had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. ADT’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

About ADT

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.