Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $897,000 Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $946,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 167.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,690 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $913,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GIII stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.24.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.