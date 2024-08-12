Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,893,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,735,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,931,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 122.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $499.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.00 and its 200 day moving average is $490.90. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.17 and a twelve month high of $499.99.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Profile

(Free Report)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.