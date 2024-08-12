Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $997,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.79.

Hibbett stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. Hibbett’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

