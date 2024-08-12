Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Fire Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,815 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in United Fire Group in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at $257,000. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

UFCS opened at $18.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $478.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 0.38. United Fire Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $25.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $301.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.80 million. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.75%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 449,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,463,584.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

