Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 8,524 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 17,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

UNIT opened at $4.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $989.86 million, a P/E ratio of 68.67 and a beta of 1.29. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Uniti Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniti Group news, SVP Ronald J. Mudry sold 28,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $113,050.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 513,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,218.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

