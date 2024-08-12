Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 220.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.09 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

